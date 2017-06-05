Negativity over Noel Gallagher's One ...

Negativity over Noel Gallagher's One Love Manchester concert no-show dismissed

Read more: Ealing Times

Ariana Grande's manager has hit back at criticism over Noel Gallagher's failure to perform at the One Love Manchester concert, stating that the singer was never expected to attend. Scooter Braun dismissed any "negativity" aimed at the Oasis star and thanked him for donating royalties to the British Red Cross' We Love Manchester Fund.

Chicago, IL

