Music Review: The struggle is real for Katy Perry

18 hrs ago

Katy Perry, one of the top voices in contemporary pop over the last decade, limps into her fourth album with a collection of songs that don't have a cohesive feel or message. It's a random hodgepodge of tracks that don't spark or shine; some of the tunes are cute, but most are forgettable.

Chicago, IL

