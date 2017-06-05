Music Review: The struggle is real for Katy Perry
Katy Perry, one of the top voices in contemporary pop over the last decade, limps into her fourth album with a collection of songs that don't have a cohesive feel or message. It's a random hodgepodge of tracks that don't spark or shine; some of the tunes are cute, but most are forgettable.
