'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore
The Asbury Park Press reports taping will take place for less than a week at a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|Spotted Wee
|189
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|19 hr
|Jay
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Jolie
|45
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|Sat
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|slim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC