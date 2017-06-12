Monterey Pop celebrates 50th with Eri...

Monterey Pop celebrates 50th with Eric Burdon, Norah Jones

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Monterey International Pop Festival turned 50 on Friday and celebrated its anniversary by kicking off another three-day concert that's bringing back a few acts from a half century ago. Back in 1967, the Monterey festival was the centerpiece of the "Summer of Love."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 1 hr ThomasA 10
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 2 hr slick willie expl... 46
News The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09) 21 hr SLICK PUTZ PENCE 2
News He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose... Fri Parden Pard 3
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Thu social media 1
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Thu Sorosing On 27
News Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10) Wed Cowpile Capital 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC