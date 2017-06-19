Matthew Sweet at the top of his musical game on a Tomorrow Forevera
Matthew Sweet recently moved from Los Angeles back to Nebraska, his home state, where he recorded “Tomorrow Forever.” Sweet turned to Kickstarter to help fund his first album since 2011, and in the process, has come up with his best solo effort since before the turn of the century. Determined to give his supporters a quality return on investment, he enlisted top-flight indie players, including Gary Louris , John Moremen , Ric Menck and Paul Chastain and Debbi Peterson .
