Mariah Carey's cameo for 'The House' proved no laughing matter

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler take up gambling to pay for their daughter's college education in new comedy "The House," but one person the movie decided not to take a risk on was singer Mariah Carey. Carey filmed a cameo for the film, but it ended up on the cutting room floor, writer and director Andrew Jay Cohen said at the red-carpet premiere on Monday.

