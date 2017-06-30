Mariah Carey pays tribute at Manchester bomb victim funeral
The coffin of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, leaves Stockport Town Hall Plaza following his funeral service, in Stockport, England, Friday June 30, 2017. Mariah Carey sent a video message and stars of the British TV show "Coronation Street" were among the mourners at a funeral for Manchester concert bombing victim Martyn Hett.
