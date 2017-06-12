Margaret Qualley's 'favourite' film i...

Margaret Qualley's 'favourite' film is The Parent Trap

The 22-year-old actress and model - who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and her ex-husband Paul Qualley - has admitted when she was growing up she "particularly loved" the romantic drama film, but the 1998 version starring Lindsay Lohan, because it gave her hope her parents, who split in 1999, would rekindle their marriage. The brunette beauty said: "Like every child of divorce I had 'Parent Trap' fantasies.

