Marcus Mumford added to Manchester benefit concert lineup

In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their "Wilder Mind Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.