Madonna shares a special Father's Day...

Madonna shares a special Father's Day tribute ... to herself

17 hrs ago

Singer Madonna wished herself a happy Father's Day as she described herself as both "the mommy and the daddy". The mother-of-six posted a photo of herself with her children on Instagram and Twitter with the message: "Happy Mother's Day Madonna."

Chicago, IL

