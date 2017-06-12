Lorde: I'm an 'underdog' in the industry

Lorde: I'm an 'underdog' in the industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The 'Green Light' hitmaker - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - was catapulted into stardom at the age of 16 when she her single 'Royals' became a hit in 2013, and although she's been well known in the industry for four years, she believes she has to make "five amazing records" before she can be considered a big name. Speaking on Australia's '60 Minutes' on Sunday , Lorde said: "I'm just the underdog again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 5 hr Red Crosse 50
News Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ... 14 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15) Sun true 7
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Sat Debbie T 11
News The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 2
News He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose... Jun 16 Parden Pard 3
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC