Lorde believes she's a witch
The 20-year-old singer has said she isn't "weirded out" by supernatural beings such as ghosts and spirits because of her love for all things magical, and even claims to have a "connection" with the late David Bowie, who passed away last year after suffering from liver cancer. She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I have always felt connected to [David Bowie], even though I spent only about five minutes in [his] company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|1 hr
|Jay
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|Jolie
|45
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|Sat
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|slim
|5
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Jun 2
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Jun 1
|supernovazwicky
|142
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC