Lorde believes she's a witch

Lorde believes she's a witch

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 20-year-old singer has said she isn't "weirded out" by supernatural beings such as ghosts and spirits because of her love for all things magical, and even claims to have a "connection" with the late David Bowie, who passed away last year after suffering from liver cancer. She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I have always felt connected to [David Bowie], even though I spent only about five minutes in [his] company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... 1 hr Jay 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) 6 hr Jolie 45
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) Sat Becky 1,539
News Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital Sat Decent 1
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) Sat slim 5
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) Jun 2 Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Jun 1 supernovazwicky 142
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC