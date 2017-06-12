London Grammar set to beat Katy Perry to top spot with second album
British electronic-pop trio London Grammar are in line beat Katy Perry to the top of the charts this week with their second album. At the mid-way point of the week, London Grammar's Truth Is A Beautiful Thing is at number one, while Katy's Witness is in fifth place, the Official Charts Company has said.
