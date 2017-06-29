Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce to her birthday bash
The American actress, who turns 31 on July 2, has invited the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently gave birth to twins - Britney Spears and Paris Hilton to her upcoming birthday party on the Greek island of Mykonos. Writing on her Twitter account, Lindsay said: "#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too " Lindsay also asked fellow Hollywood star Emma Stone to join her a 'Mean Girls 2' movie, seemingly forgetting a direct-to-TV sequel of the original film was released in 2011.
