Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce to her ...

Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce to her birthday bash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The American actress, who turns 31 on July 2, has invited the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently gave birth to twins - Britney Spears and Paris Hilton to her upcoming birthday party on the Greek island of Mykonos. Writing on her Twitter account, Lindsay said: "#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too " Lindsay also asked fellow Hollywood star Emma Stone to join her a 'Mean Girls 2' movie, seemingly forgetting a direct-to-TV sequel of the original film was released in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 6 hr Flabby beergut 30
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... 7 hr victor 2
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 22 hr slick willie expl... 94
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Wed Roger 2
News Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we... Wed Rick Santpornum 1
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC