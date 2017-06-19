Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion a...

Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market

17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million.

