Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market
Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|1 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|58
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|1 hr
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
|Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ...
|6 hr
|R I P
|2
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
|Steven Page
|Mon
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC