'Liam Payne, Lily Allen and Craig David' for Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity single
Simon Cowell has said that watching "chilling" footage from the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire moved him to add his support by releasing a charity single. The music mogul has pledged to record a new track within the next few days to help raise funds for those affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|3 hr
|Debbie T
|11
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|9 hr
|slick willie expl...
|46
|The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09)
|Fri
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|2
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|3
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 15
|Sorosing On
|27
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|Jun 14
|Cowpile Capital
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC