'Liam Payne, Lily Allen and Craig Dav...

'Liam Payne, Lily Allen and Craig David' for Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity single

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Simon Cowell has said that watching "chilling" footage from the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire moved him to add his support by releasing a charity single. The music mogul has pledged to record a new track within the next few days to help raise funds for those affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 3 hr Debbie T 11
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 9 hr slick willie expl... 46
News The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09) Fri SLICK PUTZ PENCE 2
News He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose... Fri Parden Pard 3
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Jun 15 Sorosing On 27
News Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10) Jun 14 Cowpile Capital 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC