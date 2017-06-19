Liam Gallagher dedicates Glastonbury ...

Liam Gallagher dedicates Glastonbury song to terror and fire victims

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Liam Gallagher paid a special tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire, as he performed at Glastonbury Festival. He led the crowd in an a capella singalong of the Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger as he rounded off his set on The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

