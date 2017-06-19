Liam Gallagher dedicates Glastonbury song to terror and fire victims
Liam Gallagher paid a special tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire, as he performed at Glastonbury Festival. He led the crowd in an a capella singalong of the Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger as he rounded off his set on The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|7 hr
|veyham1
|46
|Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha...
|22 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT...
|Sat
|chit chatters
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Fri
|Simpson
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Jun 21
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC