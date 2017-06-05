Labour is - real, serious and here', Jeremy Corbyn tells star-studded rally
Labour is "going all-out" to win the General Election and show its doubters that the party is "real, serious and here", Jeremy Corbyn has told an impassioned rally. The Labour leader addressed a crowd of around 6,000 in Birmingham, alongside the likes of comedian Steve Coogan and the band Clean Bandit, in a music festival-style event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|59 min
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|11 hr
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|14 hr
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|Sleepingboy
|191
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Sun
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC