Labour is - real, serious and here', ...

Labour is - real, serious and here', Jeremy Corbyn tells star-studded rally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Labour is "going all-out" to win the General Election and show its doubters that the party is "real, serious and here", Jeremy Corbyn has told an impassioned rally. The Labour leader addressed a crowd of around 6,000 in Birmingham, alongside the likes of comedian Steve Coogan and the band Clean Bandit, in a music festival-style event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14) 59 min CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global 11 hr Sad joke 7
News Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted... 14 hr Ultimate Truth 2
News Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09) 15 hr Sleepingboy 191
News Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20... 15 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Mon Big Johnson 1
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Sun Jay 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC