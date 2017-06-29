Kylie and Kendall Jenner apologize af...

Kylie and Kendall Jenner apologize after heat over T-shirts

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Kendall and Kylie Jenner apo... NEW YORK - Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologized Thursday for "vintage" T-shirts superimposing their images with those of famous musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. The sisters began selling the shirts Wednesday online for $125 each as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand. Sales of the shirts were halted and the apology issued after Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late Notorious B.I.G complained of appropriation on social media.

Chicago, IL

