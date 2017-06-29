Kylie and Kendall Jenner apologize after heat over T-shirts
Kendall and Kylie Jenner apo... NEW YORK - Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologized Thursday for "vintage" T-shirts superimposing their images with those of famous musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. The sisters began selling the shirts Wednesday online for $125 each as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand. Sales of the shirts were halted and the apology issued after Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late Notorious B.I.G complained of appropriation on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|11 hr
|slick willie expl...
|98
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|23 hr
|victor
|2
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC