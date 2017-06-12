Keith Richards devastated by Anita Pa...

Keith Richards devastated by Anita Pallenberg death

6 hrs ago

The Italian-German actress - who had kids Marlon, 47, and Angela, 45, with the 73-year-old rocker, as well as son Tara, who died aged just 10 weeks in 1976 - passed away aged 75 on Tuesday , but the cause of her death has not yet been revealed. Sources told the Daily Mirror newspaper that Keith - who also has two children with wife Patti Hansen - was there for Anita in her final months, cared about her enormously and was "completely devastated" by her death.

