Keith Richards and Kate Moss attend Anita Pallenberg's funeral

Keith Richards's former partner Anita Pallenberg was laid to rest on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends including Kate Moss. The Italian-German actress - who had kids Marlon, 47, and Angela, 45, with the 73-year-old rocker, as well as son Tara, who died aged just 10 weeks in 1976 - passed away aged 75 last week and stars, including the supermodel, attended her humanist funeral in Chichester.

Chicago, IL

