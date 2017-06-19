Keith Richards and Kate Moss attend Anita Pallenberg's funeral
Keith Richards's former partner Anita Pallenberg was laid to rest on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends including Kate Moss. The Italian-German actress - who had kids Marlon, 47, and Angela, 45, with the 73-year-old rocker, as well as son Tara, who died aged just 10 weeks in 1976 - passed away aged 75 last week and stars, including the supermodel, attended her humanist funeral in Chichester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|2 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|6 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|7
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|22 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
|Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ...
|Wed
|R I P
|2
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC