Katy Perry wants to end Taylor Swift feud
The pair have been locked in a long-running battle ever since Taylor, 27, accused Katy, 32, of trying to sabotage her tour by stealing her backing dancers but Katy says she is ready to put their previous issues behind them. Speaking to Thrive CEO Arianna Huffington on the 'Thrive Global Podcast', Katy said: "I am ready to let it go, forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her ... I love her, and I want the best for her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
