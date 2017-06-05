Katy Perry wants to end Taylor Swift ...

Katy Perry wants to end Taylor Swift feud

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The pair have been locked in a long-running battle ever since Taylor, 27, accused Katy, 32, of trying to sabotage her tour by stealing her backing dancers but Katy says she is ready to put their previous issues behind them. Speaking to Thrive CEO Arianna Huffington on the 'Thrive Global Podcast', Katy said: "I am ready to let it go, forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her ... I love her, and I want the best for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 7 hr ntfw 5
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 11 hr Sunshine 1
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... 11 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 14 hr kauna 10
News Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ... 17 hr Home for Elvis 1
News Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted... 19 hr ShowYourTits 3
News #bigbinkshow Janet Already Lost 50 Pounds For Tour 21 hr Brice N Livingston 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC