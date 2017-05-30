Kanye West's high school offer
The 39-year-old rapper and actor has met with officials at the school, close to where he loves with his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children North, three and Saint, 18 months, and offered to design a new uniform for them. However, TMZ reports school officials are unsure about the deal because Kanye also wants to rename the team from the Coyotes to the Wolves, as he has a song of the same name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|22 hr
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|23 hr
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|slim
|5
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Jun 1
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC