John Legend will perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23.
Crooner John Legend , who is also a piano virtuoso and 10-time Grammy winner, brings his "Darkness & Light Tour" to Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23. When Legend nabbed a Tony Award earlier this month, his wife, Chrissy Teigen , tweeted that's he's just one trophy away from having an "EGOT" - shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend earned the Tony for his work on August Wilson's "Jitney," which was named the best play revival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|56 min
|Debbie T
|13
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|20 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Steven Page
|Mon
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|10
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|50
|Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15)
|Jun 18
|true
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC