John Legend will perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23.

Crooner John Legend , who is also a piano virtuoso and 10-time Grammy winner, brings his "Darkness & Light Tour" to Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23. When Legend nabbed a Tony Award earlier this month, his wife, Chrissy Teigen , tweeted that's he's just one trophy away from having an "EGOT" - shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend earned the Tony for his work on August Wilson's "Jitney," which was named the best play revival.

