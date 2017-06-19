Jerrod Niemann ready to get rowdy at Queen Marya s Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach

Jerrod Niemann ready to get rowdy at ...

The 3rd Annual Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival will return to Long Beach on Saturday, July 1 with performances by Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, the Swon Brothers and more. Country music singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann, who is known for hits such as “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover,” his countrified cover of Sonia Dada's “You Don't Treat Me No Good,” is ready to party with Southern California fans during his turn at the Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach.

Chicago, IL

