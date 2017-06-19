In LA return, French electronic rock duo Air celebrate 20 years at the Greek
The French band Air announce their American Twentyears Air tour, which starts at New YorkÕs Governors Ball on June 4 and ends in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on June 25. The tour by Nicolas Godin and Jean Benoit Dunckel is their first American one since 2010. Nicolas Godin, one half of the French electronic rock duo Air, lives the definition of laissez-faire, a phrase in his native tongue for the attitude that life and all the rest will find its own course in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha...
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT...
|5 hr
|chit chatters
|1
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|14 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC