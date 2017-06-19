Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny ...

Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Harrah's Las Vegas updated

Harrah's Las Vegas guests Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry, of Phoenix, were shocked and excited when the penny slot "Willy Wonka: World of Wonka" hit the jackpot on Sunday. The jackpot amount was just under $1 million at $944,337.37.

Harrah's Las Vegas guests Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry, of Phoenix, were shocked and excited when the penny slot "Willy Wonka: World of Wonka" hit the jackpot on Sunday. The jackpot amount was just under $1 million at $944,337.37.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Lucky Dogs....This time ,I hope they get real MONEY instead of a cheap-ass steak dinner

