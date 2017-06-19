Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Harrah's Las Vegas updated
There are 1 comment on the KHGI story from 16 hrs ago, titled Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Harrah's Las Vegas updated. In it, KHGI reports that:
Harrah's Las Vegas guests Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry, of Phoenix, were shocked and excited when the penny slot "Willy Wonka: World of Wonka" hit the jackpot on Sunday. The jackpot amount was just under $1 million at $944,337.37.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHGI.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Lucky Dogs....This time ,I hope they get real MONEY instead of a cheap-ass steak dinner
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|5 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
|Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ...
|Jun 21
|R I P
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC