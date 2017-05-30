Grande, Bieber, Katy Perry sing at Manchester benefit show
In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Ho... MANCHESTER, England - Ariana Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city, singing upbeat and motivational pop anthems as the audience cheered loudly for the singer. Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Spotted Wee
|189
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|14 hr
|Jay
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|19 hr
|Jolie
|45
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|Sat
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|slim
|5
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Jun 2
|Sleepingboy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC