Grande, Bieber, Katy Perry sing at Ma...

Grande, Bieber, Katy Perry sing at Manchester benefit show

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Ho... MANCHESTER, England - Ariana Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city, singing upbeat and motivational pop anthems as the audience cheered loudly for the singer. Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09) 4 hr Spotted Wee 189
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... 14 hr Jay 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) 19 hr Jolie 45
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) Sat Becky 1,539
News Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital Sat Decent 1
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) Sat slim 5
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) Jun 2 Sleepingboy 26
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC