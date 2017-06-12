Gord Downie, Tanya Tagaq, Drake, the Weeknd among those on Polaris long list
Three albums focused on the historic mistreatment of Canada's indigenous people are among projects on this year's Polaris Music Prize long list. Gord Downie's "Secret Path" joins 2014 Polaris winner Tanya Tagaq's "Retribution" and A Tribe Called Red's "We Are The Halluci Nation" on the list of 40 albums.
