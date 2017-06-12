Gord Downie, indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle to receive Order of Canada
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle will be receive the Order of Canada at a special ceremony Monday at Rideau Hall recognizing outstanding indigenous leadership in Canada. The Tragically Hip, which includes Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair along with Downie, are all being named members of the Order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|12 min
|wichita-rick
|2
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|11 hr
|social media
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|23 hr
|Sorosing On
|27
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Cowpile Capital
|2
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|Wed
|Rossum
|29
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|6
|Jon Bon Jovi makes virtual visit to Alberta ele...
|Wed
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC