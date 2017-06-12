Gord Downie, indigenous activist Sylv...

Gord Downie, indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle to receive Order of Canada

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle will be receive the Order of Canada at a special ceremony Monday at Rideau Hall recognizing outstanding indigenous leadership in Canada. The Tragically Hip, which includes Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair along with Downie, are all being named members of the Order.

