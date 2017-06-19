Gord Downie among latest Order of Canada honorees
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie is among 29 people being honoured today by the Governor General today for their work in raising awareness of indigenous issues. The singer and social activist is being recognized for his efforts to bring attention to the history of residential schools and in the advancement of reconciliation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|10
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|9 hr
|Red Crosse
|50
|Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ...
|18 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15)
|Sun
|true
|7
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 17
|Debbie T
|11
|The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|2
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|Jun 16
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC