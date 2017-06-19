Gord Downie among latest Order of Can...

Gord Downie among latest Order of Canada honorees

3 hrs ago

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie is among 29 people being honoured today by the Governor General today for their work in raising awareness of indigenous issues. The singer and social activist is being recognized for his efforts to bring attention to the history of residential schools and in the advancement of reconciliation.

Chicago, IL

