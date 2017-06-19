Glastonbury crowds set to give Jeremy...

Glastonbury crowds set to give Jeremy Corbyn rock star welcome

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Jeremy Corbyn is due to receive a rock star welcome during his visit to Glastonbury Festival - where crowds and performers have already been chanting his name. The Labour leader will appear on the Pyramid Stage to introduce US hip hop duo Run The Jewels before giving a talk at the Left Field stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha... 12 hr Parden Pard 3
News VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT... 17 hr chit chatters 1
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Fri Simpson 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... Thu Denizen_Kate 64
News After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor... Jun 22 Phyllis Schlafly ... 5
News Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '... Jun 21 Holy Silicon Wafer 1
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Jun 21 Harry Johnson 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC