Glastonbury crowds set to give Jeremy Corbyn rock star welcome
Jeremy Corbyn is due to receive a rock star welcome during his visit to Glastonbury Festival - where crowds and performers have already been chanting his name. The Labour leader will appear on the Pyramid Stage to introduce US hip hop duo Run The Jewels before giving a talk at the Left Field stage.
