Geri Horner releasing charity single ...

Geri Horner releasing charity single in memory of George Michael

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Profits from the single, which also features Shirley Lewis, the backing singer who worked with the ex-Wham! star, will go to one of Michael's favourite charities, Childline. Horner, formerly Halliwell, who gave her young son the middle name George, said: "When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 4 hr kauna 12
News Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06) 4 hr online reality bu... 64
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 12 hr Finn 4
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 23 hr ntfw 5
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Sun Sunshine 1
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ... Sun Home for Elvis 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC