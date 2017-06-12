Geri Horner releasing charity single in memory of George Michael

Profits from the single, which also features Shirley Lewis, the backing singer who worked with the ex-Wham! star, will go to one of Michael's favourite charities, Childline. Horner, formerly Halliwell, who gave her young son the middle name George, said: "When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions.

