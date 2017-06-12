Gene Simmons attempts to trademark sign language symbol for love
The rocker has filed an application to trademark the hand gesture, in which the index and pinky fingers are extended, the middle and ring finger are tucked down toward the palm and the thumb is extended. Simmons claims he first used the gesture commercially in November of 1974 during the KISS "Hotter Than Hell" tour.
