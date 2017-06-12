Gene Simmons attempts to trademark si...

Gene Simmons attempts to trademark sign language symbol for love

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOI

The rocker has filed an application to trademark the hand gesture, in which the index and pinky fingers are extended, the middle and ring finger are tucked down toward the palm and the thumb is extended. Simmons claims he first used the gesture commercially in November of 1974 during the KISS "Hotter Than Hell" tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... 8 hr social media 1
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 20 hr Sorosing On 27
News He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose... Wed Cath League of Du... 1
News Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10) Wed Cowpile Capital 2
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... Wed Rossum 29
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed ThomasA 6
News Jon Bon Jovi makes virtual visit to Alberta ele... Wed BJ Fan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC