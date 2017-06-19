Gaga on gay pride: It's a time to shi...

Gaga on gay pride: It's a time to shine light on equality

Read more: WTVM

Lady Gaga, a longt... NEW YORK - Lady Gaga, a longtime supporter of gay rights, says pride weekend is a time to shine a light on equality. "This weekend is a time for us all to reflect on the importance of tolerance and the importance of bravery and kindness, the importance of us supporting one another," the pop star said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

Chicago, IL

