Former President Jimmy Carter to attend Gregg Allman funeral - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
A private memorial will be held Saturday afternoon in Macon, Georgia, where The Allman Brothers Band first became famous. Allman will be buried near his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.
