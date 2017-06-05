Former bandmates remember Chris Corne...

Former bandmates remember Chris Cornell with empty spotlight

15 hrs ago

Some of Chris Cornell's former bandmates have paid tribute to the late singer by performing one of his hits with a spotlight trained on the microphone. It happened during the Prophets of Rage show in Berlin on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

