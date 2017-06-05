Former bandmates remember Chris Cornell with empty spotlight
Some of Chris Cornell's former bandmates have paid tribute to the late singer by performing one of his hits with a spotlight trained on the microphone. It happened during the Prophets of Rage show in Berlin on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Elvis Presley box set to include songs reco...
|10 hr
|Marketing
|1
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|Wed
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Spotted Wee
|192
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|Jun 6
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC