Footballers and TV stars linked to A 700m tax relief scheme
David and Victoria Beckham, Ant and Dec and Davina McCall are named on Companies House files as being linked to finance firm Ingenious. HMRC argued the scheme was not a legitimate investment opportunity but rather a means of avoiding tax, with a decision upheld this week that the incentives were not "allowable deductions".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|39 min
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|slim
|5
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|John Burrows
|1,538
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Thu
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC