Footballers and TV stars linked to A ...

Footballers and TV stars linked to A 700m tax relief scheme

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

David and Victoria Beckham, Ant and Dec and Davina McCall are named on Companies House files as being linked to finance firm Ingenious. HMRC argued the scheme was not a legitimate investment opportunity but rather a means of avoiding tax, with a decision upheld this week that the incentives were not "allowable deductions".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital 39 min Decent 1
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) 3 hr slim 5
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) 17 hr John Burrows 1,538
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) Fri Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Thu supernovazwicky 142
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC