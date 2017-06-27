Elvis Presley hit 'Love Me Tender' inspires picture book

Dial Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a book based on "Love Me Tender" is coming out Nov. 13. "Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" will be illustrated by Stephanie Graegin and include an endnote by Presley's widow, Priscilla Presley. Dial Books is calling the new release "a heartwarming ode" to the parent-child bond.

