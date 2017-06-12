Egyptian watchdog says authorities bl...

Egyptian watchdog says authorities blocking more websites

An Egyptian watchdog says authorities have increased their blocking of critical websites, and are now shifting toward preventing internet users from obtaining software that would allow them to bypass such restrictions.

