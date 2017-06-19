Egypt watchdog says authorities now b...

Egypt watchdog says authorities now blocking 101 websites

16 hrs ago

An Egyptian watchdog says authorities are widening their internet censorship and are now blocking 101 websites, including some that provide software that allows users to bypass restrictions. The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression in a statement late on Tuesday said that Egypt has blocked seven additional sites, noting that the number occasionally differs depending on which company is used to access internet.

