Egypt watchdog says authorities now blocking 101 websites
An Egyptian watchdog says authorities are widening their internet censorship and are now blocking 101 websites, including some that provide software that allows users to bypass restrictions. The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression in a statement late on Tuesday said that Egypt has blocked seven additional sites, noting that the number occasionally differs depending on which company is used to access internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|2 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|5 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|58
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|5 hr
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
|Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ...
|10 hr
|R I P
|2
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
|Steven Page
|Mon
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC