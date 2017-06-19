Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not really a big fes...

Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not really a big festival fan'

He has landed the plum slot closing world-famous Glastonbury, but Ed Sheeran says he is "not really a big festival fan". The singer, 26, who plays on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show that he found them "intense".

