Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not really a big festival fan'
He has landed the plum slot closing world-famous Glastonbury, but Ed Sheeran says he is "not really a big festival fan". The singer, 26, who plays on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show that he found them "intense".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|1 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha...
|7 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|23 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC