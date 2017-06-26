Ed Sheeran hits back after being accused of using a backing track at Glastonbury
The singer-songwriter took to the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Sunday evening and drew a mixed response from fans, many of whom were irked that he appeared to be playing with the help of a backing track rather than a live band. Sheeran, 26, has now taken to Twitter to defend himself and urged people to look up "loop station" online to fully understand how he performed solo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Pope
|4
|Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and...
|8 hr
|Tex-Road Tripping
|13
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|8 hr
|slick willie expl...
|69
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Sandra
|29
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|12
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sat
|veyham1
|46
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC