Ed Sheeran hits back after being accu...

Ed Sheeran hits back after being accused of using a backing track at Glastonbury

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

The singer-songwriter took to the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Sunday evening and drew a mixed response from fans, many of whom were irked that he appeared to be playing with the help of a backing track rather than a live band. Sheeran, 26, has now taken to Twitter to defend himself and urged people to look up "loop station" online to fully understand how he performed solo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 8 hr Pope 4
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 8 hr Tex-Road Tripping 13
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 8 hr slick willie expl... 69
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 19 hr Sandra 29
News Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14) 20 hr CORNALACHIA CORNB... 12
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) Sat veyham1 46
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC