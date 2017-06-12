Dylan Nobel lecture used phrasing similar to SparkNotes
In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, Bob Dylan accepts the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year award at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year show in Los Angeles. Phrases sprinkled throughout the rock legend's lecture for his Nobel Prize in literature are very similar to phrases from the summation of "Moby Dick" on Sparknotes, a sort of online "Cliff's Notes" that's familiar to modern students looking for shortcuts and teachers trying to catch them.
