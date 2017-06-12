Director John Avildsen dies at 81; won Oscar for 'Rocky'
Helmut Kohl, 1930-2017: Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at age 87. Helmut Kohl, 1930-2017: Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Adam West, 1928-2017: Adam West, who portrayed the superhero Batman in a wildly popular television show in the 1960s and who seemed trapped in the character's cape and tights for the rest of his career, died Friday, June 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. He was 88. The cause was leukemia.
