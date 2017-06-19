Dave Grohl thanks Florence Welch for filling in at Glastonbury
Dave Grohl has opened Foo Fighters' headline Glastonbury set by thanking Florence Welch for filling in for them in 2015 when he broke his leg. The group had been due to headline the festival two years earlier, but just weeks before the performance Grohl broke his leg after falling on stage during a show in Sweden and they were forced to cancel.
