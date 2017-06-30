Czech film fest opens with awards for Affleck, Thurman
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Casey Affleck arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif. An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with awards for Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman, Academy Award winner Casey Affleck and film composer James Newton Howard on Friday, June 30, 2017.
