CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood
This combination photo shows, from left, actors Jada Pinkett Smith in West Hollywood, Calif., on July 1, 2015. Ashton Kutcher at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017 and Katherine Heigl, at the Warner Bros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|22 hr
|Sleepingboy
|6
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Spotted Wee
|192
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Tue
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|Tue
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC