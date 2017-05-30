Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John guest star in "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming"

If it's summer, it must be time for a new Sharknado movie -- complete with cameos from two platinum-selling, chart-topping singers. Syfy announced that Sharknado 5: Global Swarming -- the latest installment in the deliberately cheesy TV movie franchise -- will air August 6, and that among the guest stars this time around are Clay Aiken and Olivia Newton-John .

