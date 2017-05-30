Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John guest ...

Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John guest star in "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming"

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

If it's summer, it must be time for a new Sharknado movie -- complete with cameos from two platinum-selling, chart-topping singers. Syfy announced that Sharknado 5: Global Swarming -- the latest installment in the deliberately cheesy TV movie franchise -- will air August 6, and that among the guest stars this time around are Clay Aiken and Olivia Newton-John .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) 14 hr supernovazwicky 142
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) 23 hr Spotted Wee 25
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Wed Fitus T Bluster 7
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... Wed dikhead 3
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) Tue T Bone 4
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May 30 In the know 14
News Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14) May 29 Bon Jovi 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC