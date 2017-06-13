Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, New Edition t...

Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, New Edition to perform at BET Awards

680News

Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and New Edition have been added as performers at this month's BET Awards. The network announced Tuesday that Post Malone and Roman GianArthur would join previously announced performers Bruno Mars, Migos and Future on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

